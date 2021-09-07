NFTX (NFTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.17 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $71.74 million and $4.17 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $152.53 or 0.00324612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00152470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.05 or 0.00742859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00044462 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

