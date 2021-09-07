NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $163.00. 115,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

