Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 498,675 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,675 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics accounts for about 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $299,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at $61,640,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,515 shares of company stock worth $23,067,061 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.82. 3,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,105. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.01. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.