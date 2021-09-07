Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $792.08 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 3.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $792,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Shares of SE traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,740. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $353.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.