Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,604 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.22% of CareDx worth $104,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $140,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, CMO Sasha King sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,119,274.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,649.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,701,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,806. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.41. 2,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,854. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.