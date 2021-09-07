Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,350,787 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350,787 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $199,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

