Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

NIO stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

