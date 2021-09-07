Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0043

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $269,365.44 and approximately $9.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00148692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00045967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.47 or 0.00746737 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

