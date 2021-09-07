Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.46

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nippon Steel from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.69. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

