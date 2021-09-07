Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.19

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 3362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPNYY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

