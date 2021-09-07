Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,262 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 44.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $23,779,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.