Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.