Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

