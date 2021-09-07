Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

