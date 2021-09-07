Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

