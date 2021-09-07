Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,645 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 179.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

