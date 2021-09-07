Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,231 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,231 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AGNC Investment by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 156,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

