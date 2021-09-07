Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

