Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,342,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,548,000 after acquiring an additional 986,019 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,405,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

