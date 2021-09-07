Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 614.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 218,100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 33.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after buying an additional 903,826 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBT opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

