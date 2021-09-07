Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.24. The stock had a trading volume of 77,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,012. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.