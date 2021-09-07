Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 28.21%. Analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $573,809.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,168 shares of company stock worth $90,317. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Northrim BanCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

