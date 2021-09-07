NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 331,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,954. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOV will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in NOV by 44.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 674,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 208,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NOV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,768,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after acquiring an additional 419,126 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

