Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $100.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

