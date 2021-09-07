NuCypher (NU) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $236.89 million and $281.23 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00061448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00162807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.96 or 0.00744643 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,274,369,743 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

