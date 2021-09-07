Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Increased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 3.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,959.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,129,000 after buying an additional 677,030 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 230,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 54,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

