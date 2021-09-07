Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

