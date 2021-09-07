NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $212.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

