O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 1,020 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $23,295,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.62.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

