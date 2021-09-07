O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys Shares of 36,000 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,325. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

