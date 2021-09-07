O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Southern by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in The Southern by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. 190,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,312. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

