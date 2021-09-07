OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $83,822.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00137778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00184554 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.90 or 0.07641493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,674.16 or 0.99214531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00920208 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

