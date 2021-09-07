Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 4.42.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $604,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,771 shares of company stock worth $1,226,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ocugen by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

