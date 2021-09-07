Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives $30.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 94,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. 115,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

