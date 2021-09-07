OIN Finance Market Capitalization Hits $7.17 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $254,246.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00135025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.36 or 0.00705933 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,308,552 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

