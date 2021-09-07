Opium Price Tops $2.41 on Top Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $110.29 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opium has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00005160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00128756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00178351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.97 or 0.07593586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,472.91 or 0.99576413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.60 or 0.00894774 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.