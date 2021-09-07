Oppenheimer Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $310.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.20.

DOCU stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

