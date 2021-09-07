Oppenheimer Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $310.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.20.
DOCU stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
