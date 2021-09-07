Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Raised to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORINF opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. Orion Oyj has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

