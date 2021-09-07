Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,999 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,071.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $15,640,024.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,166,022.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,430,398 shares of company stock worth $151,737,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.