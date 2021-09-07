Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $468.22 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $468.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $463.69.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold a total of 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

