Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $811.33 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $757.21 and its 200-day moving average is $691.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

