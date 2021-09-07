Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 813 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

NYSE:BAX opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

