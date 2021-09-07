Parallel Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLOU opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

