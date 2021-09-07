Parallel Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD opened at $1,575.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,490.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $926.88 and a 12 month high of $1,594.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $143,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.