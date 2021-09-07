Parallel Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other GoodRx news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,171,420.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,055 shares of company stock worth $50,424,306. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

