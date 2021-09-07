Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after buying an additional 120,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in GATX by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GATX by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,715 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

