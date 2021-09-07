Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $204,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,161,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.