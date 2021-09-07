Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $215,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,647,000 after buying an additional 153,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,115,000 after buying an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,810 shares of company stock worth $306,433. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.82. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

