Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

