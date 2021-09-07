Patrys Limited (ASX:PAB) Insider James Campbell Purchases 9,000,000 Shares

Patrys Limited (ASX:PAB) insider James Campbell acquired 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,000.00 ($45,000.00).

Patrys Company Profile

Patrys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibody technologies for the treatment of cancer in Australia. Its lead technology is Deoxymab 3E10, a DNA damage-repair antibody that penetrates live cell nuclei and inhibits mechanisms of DNA repair in target cancer cells.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patrys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.